Fix Flix: ‘Split,’ ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ makes for thriller-packed weekend

Another week and another January horror flick as M. Night Shyamalan debut his latest "Split" where Oscar nominated actor James McAvoy tackles 23 personalities. Film critic Dustin Chase examines the suspense thriller plus serves up reviews on "The Founder" starring Michael Keaton exploring the origins of McDonald's and finally his thoughts on the latest Vin Diesel sequel "xXx: Return of Xander Cage." Get your Flix Fix on before you go to the movies so you don’t regret the money you spent after.