Harris County Republicans celebrate the new era of President Trump

HOUSTON — Harris County Republicans celebrated the inauguration of President Donald Trump with a watch party at Ninfa's in east Downtown.

"I think we're going to win a lot of folks over as they see how effective the Trump administration is," Paul Simpson, chair of the Harrison County Republican Party, said. "At the same time, Republicans who had doubt will come home as well. They're going to find out there's going to be lots more opportunities and a much broader, fairer government for all."

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett added, "The most important thing is it's the peaceful transition of power. No matter who the president is coming in, it's important that we support that person. I think the message President Trump laid out, safer inner cities, more jobs for Americans, who can argue with those goals? I look forward to working, and hopefully it will all work out."

The Rice University College Republicans also held a viewing party.

"For the first time, we have an individual assuming the office of the Presidency who has never before held an elected position, a political position or a position in the army, so this is very monumental," said Juliette Turner, vice president of the group. "As Donald Trump said, he's going to be the champion of the American people and stand up for them, and to make America great again."

At both watch parties, supporters praised President Trump for making a speech they viewed as inclusive.