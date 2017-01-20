Maggie goes back to school for career day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT BEND COUNTY -- What do you want to be when you grow up? EyeOpener Host, Maggie Flecknoe, went back to school. This time not as a student but as one of the speakers at the Annual Garcia Middle School Career Day.

400 8th graders, at the Fort Bend ISD middle school, participated and listened eagerly as speakers from a variety of fields shared their journey and best piece of advice.

What was Maggie's? "Always have tenacity! And believe in yourself. You are your biggest advocate."

Who knows we may have some future journalists on our hands.