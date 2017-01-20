Men tend to get more relief playing videos games than having sex, study says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON — Research from University College London shows that 29 percent of men said playing video games helps them cope with stress.

What's even more surprising? Guys are more likely to cope through gaming than they are to take prescription medications that treat stress.

Video games even beat out sex! Ladies admitted to gaming to release stress too, but at a significantly lower rate at 18 percent.

The study said women are a little more likely to read a book at 40 percent, or talk with their friends at 84 percent, but twice as likely as men to take prescription medicine.

The study didn't make a judgment on which ways to cope were good and which were bad.

Then again if the video game you're playing to de-stress is the same thing that's causing you stress, it might be time to put the controller down.