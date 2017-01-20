× Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain passing over Houston

HOUSTON — Intense thunderstorms and heavy rain continue to pass through the Houston area Friday night, the National Weather Service reports.

The National Weather Service said the potential impacts from the storm are damaging winds in excess of 40 mph, frequent lightning and half inch sized hail. Additionally, torrential rainfall is accompanying this system and may lead to localized flooding, the service said.

Neighborhoods on the east side of the city is expected to face the heaviest rain including the following cities:

Pasadena

Channelview

Baytown

La Port

Mount Belvieu

Pearland

Ellington Field

The storm’s heaviest impact is most concentrated on the east and central parts of the city, the report said.

Residents in this area are urged to seek shelter immediately in an interior room with no windows on the lowest floor of your home and wait for the storm to pass. Heavy rains may also impact the area and it only take a few inches of water to float a vehicle.

Driver also warned when you see water covering the road to turn around.