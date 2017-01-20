Texans well represented at Presidential inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Texans have headed to Washington, D.C., as Donald J. Trump officially becomes the 45th President of the United States.

And the Lone Star State is well represented. Starting with those who attended the Black Tie and Boots Ball, on the eve of the inauguration, where we showed America how we do everything "bigger and better!"

Then Saturday, Texan and Houston women will unite for the Women's March on Washington.

No matter what your party is, Texans are making their mark on Washington.