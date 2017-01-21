Women’s March want their voices heard in the Bayou City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - In downtown Houston, women all over the world have joined together in unison to protest Donald Trump as President.

The Women's March took over downtown Houston, flooding the steps of City Hall with thousands of protesters.

"When you walk through a door, you do not close the door behind you, you reach your hand out and call those behind you so they can also walk through," shouted a protester.

The Women's March for Houston started organizing 10 days ago with 2,000 participants registering at that time. That number grew to more than 20,000 Houstonians who showed up to take action.