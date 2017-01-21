× HPD: Drivers racing crash through a fence, hit two parked cars

HOUSTON, Texas — Two men crashed into a fence while racing in a SUV and pick-up truck early Saturday morning in northeast Houston, according to authorities.

The men were speeding down Lyons Avenue, not realizing that the road ended at Aleen Street.

Police said that their reason for racing was unclear, but they ended up driving through the chain-link fence of a business, crashing into two parked cars.

Both men were unharmed and were not intoxicated.

They are expected to get a ticket, but were not arrested.