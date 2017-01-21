× MCSO makes large drug bust in Conroe

CONROE, Texas — A man has been arrested and charged after being caught with a large amount of drugs at the Grand Estates in the Forest Apartments in Conroe, according to authorities.

Police said that 22 grams of cocaine, 1 pound of marijuana, 300 grams of edibles marijuana, 1 gram of wax or shatter, 45 grams of testosterone and $7,500 were found in the apartment.

Michael Sotello was arrested and is currently in the Montgomery County Jail. He has been charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and for an outstanding possession of marijuana warrant.