2 men die after car crash into fence, hit tree

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County police said that two of three young men involved in a car accident were killed after crashing through a fence and into a tree at 11 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the young men were driving at a high speed in the rain on Gears Rd. when they lost control of the vehicle, slid across all lanes, and slammed into the back fence of a home, hitting a tree.

The driver and passenger died at the scene.

The third passenger, an 18-year-old male, was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Police are unsure if alcohol was a factor in the accident.