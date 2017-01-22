× Murder-suicide leaves 3 dead, 2 injured in Brazoria County

MANVEL, Texas – A murder suicide that occurred in Brazoria County on Sunday has left three dead and two injured from gunshot wounds, according to deputies.

Authorities said that the shooting was reported at around 1:30 a.m. when a man called and said that he had shot his wife. The incident happened in the 200 block of Oak Shore Drive in Manvel.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they found a 28-year-old man, 30-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Two other women, 36 and 43 years old, were also found with gunshot wounds and were transported to the nearby hospitals.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.