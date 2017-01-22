Muslim American youth organization gathers in Houston, focusing on positives in new Trump era

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - When campaigning, and now as President, Donald Trump never shied away from the term "Radical Islamic Terrorism." That phrase didn't sit well with many of the 150 young men visiting Houston's Baitus Samee Mosque this weekend, because of the way it attaches an entire religion to acts of violence.

"Absolutely, I think it's painting with a broad brush," Rahman Nasir of Houston said.

Yusuf Dosu, visiting from College Park, Maryland, added "He's basing everything off one group, instead of the overall picture."

The young men came to town for the National Leadership Summit of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association. It's one of the largest Muslim youth groups in the country, with 72 chapters spread out across the nation. As rising leaders in America's Muslim community, these men say the skills taught at this weekend's convention help them shine a positive light on their religion.

"This organization works day in and day out to fight radicalism," Nasir said.

"We are Muslims, and we are regular people, regular United States citizens," Dosu said. "Our goal is to preach our true religion and make sure people understand that no matter where you come from, that we all are people and we're all brothers within the United States."

Like the whole country, Muslim Americans now enter the Trump era.

"He's the president of my country, so i support him," Nasir said. "Sometimes I don't support what he says, but as the President of my country, I support him."

Just how long that support lasts, will be a test of faith.