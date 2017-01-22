× Strong winds cause over 30,000 power outages in Houston, surrounding areas

HOUSTON, Texas — A weather warning concerning strong winds has been issued until at least 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service said that winds are expected to be anywhere from 20-30 m.p.h., and has warned residents that strong winds can bring down trees onto electrical lines, which is not only dangerous, but can also result in power outages.

According to CenterPoint Energy, there are over 30,000 outages in the Houston due to high winds.

30,000+ outages across Houston due to high winds. See est. restore times https://t.co/1JviuxqxLL #houwx — CenterPoint Energy (@CNPalerts) January 22, 2017

Houston residents are advised to stay away from power lines, especially during windy conditions, and call 911 if a power line is down in their area.

Residents are also encouraged to clear any debris that may be in and around their homes to keep it from being picked up by the winds.

Drivers are being told to avoid highway overpasses if they are driving a high-profile vehicles, and decrease their speed.

Residents are being advised to make sure they’re prepared with flashlights and batteries while power is being restored.

Any downed trees or debris in roadways can be reported to Houston 311 by calling (713) 837-0311, visiting houston311.org, or on the Houston 311 mobile app.

For the latest on power restoration, and a map of current outages visit, centerpointenergy.com.