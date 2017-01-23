HOUSTON — KP Kelly is a marathon man on a mission: running in 100 hundred marathons within 100 days. And it's all for charity! After starting his journey in California back in December, Kelly has made his way to Houston.
100 days, 100 marathons: Runner reaches Houston in charity race challenge
-
Monday Motivation: A Marathon Must!
-
Sisters reported missing from Rhode Island 31 years ago found alive in Houston, mother arrested
-
Runners brave the elements in 45th Chevron Marathon
-
Texans advance to divisional round with win over Raiders
-
Feliz Navidad! Houston firefighters provide gifts to more than 100 families in East End community
-
-
Katy woman’s Facebook video helps reunite lost elderly man with family
-
Chevron Houston Marathon causing multiple road closures in Downtown
-
Houston Happenings: Nov. 4th-6th
-
Homeland Diaries: Documentary on America’s veterans to air on CW
-
Warning for Chevron Houston Marathon runners
-
-
Woman live streams herself harassing police wearing black bands in honor of fallen comrade
-
Women descend on Washington to protest Trump’s agenda
-
It’s time to chow down: Shake Shack lands in Houston