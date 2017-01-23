HOUSTON — A few thoughts from Grego as we go into National School Choice Week.
Closing Comments: National School Choice Week
-
Closing Comments: No tech at Thanksgiving dinner
-
Viewer Feedback Friday
-
Closing Comments: Hundreds of channels, nothing to watch
-
Closing Comments: Oversharing
-
Closing Comments: Here’s a thing about cheaters
-
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback
-
Closing Comments: 2016 World’s Aids Day
-
Closing Comments: Sneaky, sneaky holiday thieves
-
Closing Comments: Escapism therapy
-
Closing Comments: Staying Peaceful
-
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback Friday
-
Closing Comment: Toxic masculinity, seriously?
-
Closing Comments: Some advice for Donald Trump