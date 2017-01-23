Houston community fights for books in world where paperbacks near extinction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEADOWS PLACE, Texas — Are books going the way of the dinosaurs?! Extinction may be a long way off, but a study out of the United Kingdom shows that 1 out of every 10 homes in Great Britain do not own a single book.

And additional research shows the average home has more than 8 devices linked to the internet.

Tablets have revolutionized parenting, but folks back here on American soil say no device will ever replace reading an actual book to their kids.

"Sometimes when I'm on the go as a parent, you kinda need the tablet in the car, but when we're at home right before bed time, it's more of like a bonding experience when you read them a book," Jamese Rice said.

"I think I've seen my kids blossom in ways that maybe we didn't get a chance to because they have both avenues, and I think it's pretty cool to see them doing both things," said Katie Frazier.

Here in the City of Meadows Place, they're not ready to say goodbye to books just yet.

The Youth Action Council and the Parks and Recreation Department built these 'Little Free Libraries,' to give their community even more access to books.

"Anyone, they don't even have to be a resident, can come in and take a book out stay here and read it and put it back, or they can even take it home, and if they really love it they can keep it, we just ask that they replace it with another book," Director of Parks and Recreation Colene Cabezas said.

"It's being used by every age group from the seniors that are meeting continually out here, or the families, and they all get to pick a book," Meadows Place Mayor Charles Jessup said.

Regardless of whether it's by tablet or by the paper page, Frazier says,"It's something they learn to love because we do it together."