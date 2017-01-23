Monday Motivation: Your weight loss jump rope, jumpstart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Time for your Monday Motivation fitness tip of the day! Jump-start your weight loss with jumping rope!

Here’s a 10-minute workout that's more effective at burning fat than an hour of cardio! All you need is 10 minutes, a timer and a jump rope!

Warm up for a couple minutes first by jogging in place or doing jumping jacks.

You'll start by doing 30 seconds of light intensity jump rope. Follow this with 30 seconds of high intensity jump rope. Repeat that a total of 8 times and call it a day.

You mean 8 minutes of work for the day and done? You got it! For more health, fitness and nutrition advice or to work with Lindsey Day go to www.LindseyDayFitness.com