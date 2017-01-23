HOUSTON — A group of dedicated Green Bay Packers fans, called the Cheddarhead Pack of Houston, host a viewing party at Mo's Irish Tavern after the team makes it to the NFC Championship game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Packers fans hold viewing party in Houston for NFC Championship
