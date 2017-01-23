× Patriots and Falcons headed to Houston for the Super Bowl

HOUSTON, TX — Welcome back Tom and hello Matt!

The New England Patriots will square off against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 and it all goes down right here in H-Town.

Tom Brady and the Patriots are going for their fifth championship victory, that’s a handful. This is Brady’s 2nd Championship game in the city of Houston, defeating the Carolina Panthers 32-29 in 2004.

Matt Ryan and the Falcons are partying like it’s 1999. That was the last time Atlanta was in the big game! The dirty bird fell to the Denver Broncos, 34-19.

Only 13 days away from the big game the champion will be crowned right here in the Bayou city.