× Police: Spring ISD students robbed at school bus stop; suspects arrested

HOUSTON — Several suspects have been arrested after a group of high school students reported being robbed while waiting for a school bus on Houston’s north side, the Spring Independent School District said.

The district said five Carl Wunsche Sr. High School students were standing at the bus stop Monday morning at Imperial Brook and Imperial Lake drives when four of them were robbed.

The Spring ISD Police Department investigated the incident, finding several suspects who’ve since been taken into custody.

The Spring ISD released a statement saying:

“The safety of all our students is our top priority and we take matters like these very seriously.”