Texas EquuSearch looking for 23-year-old Houston man

HOUSTON — Texas EquuSearch needs the public’s help finding a 23-year-old man who was last seen Friday.

Investigators believe Amon Gift may be in somewhere in Brookeland, Texas.

Officials said Amon is driving a white, 2008 Dodge Durango SXT.

No one knows what color, style or type of clothing he was wearing. Amon has the tattoo of a dragon on his right arm and an armor shield tattooed on his left arm.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or EquuSearch at 218-309-9500.