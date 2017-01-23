Up, up and away! NASA, Discovery Green prep for Super Bowl LI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

93yXdgdehBO7m41G-V" player_id="f2605fb46a6e47afab7be3fd7032bb72" auto="true" width="640" height="360"]

HOUSTON — Super Bowl LI’s upon us here in H-town. Finally, we can say with all honesty: it's beginning to look a lot like Super Bowl, everywhere you go.

It's only day numero uno in the preparation category, but Discovery Green is practically unrecognizable. The Super Stage is going up right in the middle of the park, and NASA's bringing out lots of toys to play with.

Super Bowl Live begins Saturday, and the best part is it's absolutely free!

But if parking’s the problem, the Super Bowl Host Committee suggests public transportation or calling an Uber.

Oh! If getting a ticket to the big came is on your bucket list. You can still get tickets at HouSuperBowl.com, but it's definitely going to cost you.

For more information about this year's festivities, visitors can check out the Super Bowl LI app.

...may the parking and traffic gods be with you.