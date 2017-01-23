× Video shows 2 women wanted in theft at Kroger in Sugar Land, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Investigators are searching for two women on the run following a theft at a grocery store in Sugar Land, authorities said.

It all went down Jan. 14 around 6:30 p.m. at a Kroger in the 4800 block of Sweetwater Boulevard where a woman placed her hand inside her purse and demanded money from an employee at the customer service counter, the Sugar Land Police Department said.

The employee complied, and the woman left through the front entrance. A review of surveillance video showed the suspect running through the parking lot with another person and leaving in a dark passenger vehicle.

The employee was not threatened and never saw a weapon, investigators said. Police believe the woman is about 18 to 23 years old and 5 feet 5 inches tall. She was wearing a purple hoodie with a white draw string and blue jeans at the time of the theft.

Officers said the person with her had short blonde hair and was wearing basketball shorts and white sandals.

Detectives believe the same two people were involved in a similar crime at another Kroger 30 minutes later at State Highway 6 and Voss Road in Fort Bend County. In the second theft, witness described the getaway vehicle as a dark Chevrolet or Dodge.

Anyone with information should call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).