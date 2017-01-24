Coalition performs annual count of Houston’s homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Driving through Houston's urban centers, buildings lined with sleeping bags and cardboard signs marked with pleas for help, are a prevalent sight. While most of us pass the homeless everyday, these individuals have become invisible.

But once a year, the Coalition for the Homeless seeks the homeless to ensure no face is overlooked in the national census. More than 400 trained volunteers gathered Tuesday to count the amount of homeless persons living on Houston's streets.

“We can't change the circumstances that send someone into homelessness,” President and CEO Marilyn Brown of Coalition for the Homeless said. "But what we can do is have the system ready so that the homeless experience is rare, brief and does not reoccur.”

Brown's organization divvied up Harris, Fort Bend and Montgomery counties into several different zones for its volunteers. The group then patrolled those areas, some by foot and others by car.

“What drives us is compassion," Paul Pettie with Avenue 360 Health and Wellness. "We have services that we can provide and actually going out to them and meeting with them, assessing them, and seeing what their needs are, helps us provide those services."

Each teams is given a tablet, which are used to collect survey answers. The volunteers ask the homeless three simple sets of questions: who they are, what triggered thier homelessness and what roadblocks prevent them from finding housing.

“If they are eligible for our current housing, they're assessed right there on the spot and can begin the process to be moved into housing,” Brown explained.

The Coalition for the Homeless takes this count every year. Before anyone goes there, the answer is no: the timing of this count has nothing to do with the Super Bowl.

“The federal government requires that everyone across the United States, that you do it sometime in the last 10 days of January,” Brown said.

That's because some people migrate to and from cities across the country, and this way nobody gets counted twice— or not at all.

The coalition said its seen great results since the city’s service providers changed their approach in 2012. In 2011, the count was over 8,500 people. Last year, it was a little over 3,500 persons.