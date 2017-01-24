Dippin’ Dots gets cold shoulder from Trump’s new press secretary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — It's a feud so icy, it'll send shivers down your spine.

Spicer takes on Dots! For five years, relations have been frosty between Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream and the new White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer.

Here's the scoop...

Back in 2010, Spicer tweeted: “Dippin dots is NOT the ice cream of the future.”

Then the following year, a similar tweet: “I think I have said this before but Dippin’ Dots are not the ice cream of the future.”

When the company hit a rocky road financially, Spicer tweeted: “Ice Cream of the Past: Dippin' Dots Files for Bankruptcy.”

Dippin’ Dots made a comeback, but Spicer's cold-hearted feelings never thawed. He complained when they ran out of vanilla Dots at a baseball game.

“If Dippin’ Dots was truly the ice cream of the future they would not have run out of vanilla @Nationals,” he tweeted.

After five years of Spicer's Twitter trash-talk about the beaded frozen treat, Dippin’ Dots CEO Scott Fischer is hoping some sweet talk will connect the dots.

Not looking for political flavors— ergh, favors — Scott Fischer posted an open letter to Spicer saying, “We've seen your tweets and would like to be friends rather than foes.”

He praised the company for coming out of bankruptcy and for creating American jobs, something on President Trump's agenda. Fischer's spoon-fed olive branch included an invite to an ice cream social with a follow-up tweet: “@seanspicer, let's connect the dots! We hope you and the @WhiteHouse take us up on our ice cream social invite.”

No word yet whether Spicer was bowled over, though. But when it comes to Dippin’ dots, perhaps he just needs to chill.