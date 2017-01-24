Disturbing Video: At-home caretaker attacks disabled, elderly patient for feeding dog ‘human food’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — It's nothing short of disturbing; an elderly woman being physically and verbally abused by the person paid to look after her while she sits in the living room of her Memorial Village home. And all because the victim was trying to feed her pet table food.

Officers are still searching for the patient's alleged attacker, Brenda Floyd.

The Memorial Village Police Department said video taken around 8 p.m. on New Year's Day at the patient's house in the 800 block of Oak Valley Drive shows Floyd assaulting the disabled woman — smacking her multiple times across her body while insulting her with profanities.

"I told you to stop feeding that dog that human food," Floyd says in the video before slapping the patient in the back of the head. "Do you have another $4,000 to put that dog back in the hospital? Huh?"

The video shows Floyd slapping her again as the woman struggles to crouch down and pick up the scraps from the floor.

"Get that s--- up from there," she said. "Get your a-- up and go to f----ing bed. Go to bed, d----t! B----, I told you to stop giving that dog human food."

The patients responds — mumbling — telling the woman she didn't do it, but Floyd doesn't believe her.

Floyd guides the woman to her walker, striking and insulting the patient continuously, as they step into the next room.

Floyd is charged with assault of an elderly or disabled person.

Investigators said Floyd has black hair and brown eyes. She is around 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 215 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Floyd's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS. The agency is offering an up to $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.