× Father shot and killed in front of son during Craiglist type of exchange

SPRING, TX — A father is shot and killed in front of his son in a Spring parking lot. This all happened at 8:45pm, Monday, on Cypresswood Drive.

Deputies say the father and son went to the parking lot to meet some men they met online to make a transaction. When they arrived three men showed up and one began to open fire.

The father was shot multiple times and later died.

Deputies say there was an exchange of fire and one of the suspects was struck.

The suspects fled the scene in a black Dodge Charger. A man later showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. Deputies believe that may be their guy.They’re still investigating.