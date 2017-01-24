Oscar nominations are in! Flix Fix critic Dustin Chases weighs in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The nominations are in for Hollywood's most prestigious award— the Oscar!

The modern-day movie musical "La La Land" garnered the most nominations including one for best picture. With 14, it ties with “All About Eve” and “Titanic” for the most nominations in history.

Dustin Chase with the Houston Film Critics' Society asks “Is it worth seeing?" Yes! Because you want to be in the know. You want to know why a movie's getting that many nominations.”

Right now, “La La Land” is favored to win. But, it`s a pretty crowded field for best picture. The other movies in the running are: “Arrival,” “Fences,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Hell or High Water,” “Hidden Figures,” “Lion,” “Manchester by the Sea” and “Moonlight. “

Chase says, “Don't assume that ‘La La Land’ is gonna win best picture. ‘Moonlight’ could come in and steal at the last minute.”

Best Actor nominees include Casey Affleck, who won the Golden Globe in this category. He's nominated alongside Andrew Garfield, Ryan Gosling, Viggo Mortensen and Denzel Washington.

Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Ruth Negga, Isabelle Huppert and legendary actress Meryl Streep are all up for awards. There may be several favorites, but there aren't any shoe-ins.

“The fact that almost every category had a person of color in the acting categories, that's huge coming off of the 'Oscar So White' hashtag for the past two years.”

Given that, no matter who wins the statue next month, at least it won't be tarnished!