Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones taunts, slurs officer during arrest

CINCINNATI — Well, this is not a good look on anyone.

Police have released video from January 3 when they arrested Bengals player Adam "Pacman" Jones. Jones was arrested at a downtown Cincinnati hotel after getting into a confrontation with security. Police say he resisted arrest, and when they placed him in a squad car, he went off on the arresting officer.

Jones is on video telling the officer, "I hope you die tomorrow."

The Bengals player continued to taunt the officer with a tirade of profanity and racial slurs. Once in jail, police say Jones even spit on a nurse that was trying to examine him.

Jones' lawyer released a statement, saying "[He] is embarrassed and remorseful for his conduct. Mr. Jones has the utmost respect for law enforcement."

The Bengals also issued an apology on behalf of the team that says "the behavior in the video is not what we expect from our players."

Among misdemeanor charges for assault and disorderly conduct, Jones is also facing a felony charge for harassment for spitting on the nurse.

That's definitely not an MVP performance.