Vermont’s capital has first murder case since 1920s, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Records are made to be broken— like the number of baseball games won consecutively or the number of football games in a row without an interception.

Yes, in sports, breaking records can be a good thing. But when it comes to murder, breaking a record is not so good.

Dateline: Montpelier, Vermont. Population: 7,500.

In true crime fashion, we have two men. One woman. A fight. A corpse. And a suspect on the run.

According to Montpelier Police Chief Anthony Facos, “The last murder in Montpelier that I'm aware of was in the 1920s, I believe.”

That’s right. The first murder in Vermont`s capital in nearly a century.

It was early Sunday morning when Kaelob Lashomb was getting ready for work.

“I heard a gunshot but I didn't think anything of it,” Lashomb said.

Police reported finding Markus Austin's body outside his apartment.

Witnesses said earlier that morning, the victim got into a fight outside a bar with Jayveon Caballero. The two knew one another. Investigators said Caballero's girlfriend was hit during the fight. Police believe Caballero then confronted Austin outside his apartment, shot him and then ran.

Caballero is now wanted for second degree murder.

"He may have gotten on a bus yesterday morning in White River Junction. A Greyhound bus heading south," Glenn Hall of the Vermont State Police said. "The final destination of that bus is NYC but there are many stops along the way, in Massachusetts and Connecticut and New York."

The U.S. Marshall's Office is helping with the investigation.