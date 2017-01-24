× FBI: Woman ‘bandit’ wearing blonde wig, white face paint strikes at two Houston banks

HOUSTON — FBI officials are searching for a woman accused of robbing several Houston banks Monday while wearing a costume so elaborate, it’s almost comical. Known as the ‘Bank Bandit,’ she is now on the run from local law enforcement.

Surveillance snapshots show the woman dressed in a shoulder-length blonde wig, bright orange dress, dark sunglasses and a thick coat of white paint covering her face and neck, the agency said. She is accused of walking into the Capitol One bank in the 1100 block of Eldridge Parkway around 2:30 p.m. and used a note taped to her purse to demand money from the bank tellers. The note said she was armed and the employees needed to hand over the cash.

After a few minutes, the FBI said the bandit became frustrated with the teller and left the bank without any money.

She attempted to rob the Chase bank a few blocks down Eldridge Parkway just fifteenth minutes later, according to FBI officials. The woman entered the bank wearing the same elaborate disguise and tried her previously failed scheme again.

The bandit showed a banker her threatening note, and this time, the teller responded by handing over an undisclosed amount of cash. Officer said the woman then left the bank in an unknown direction.

The Bank Bandit is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old and standing at about 5 feet 3 inches tall.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222- TIPS(8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at 713-693-5000.