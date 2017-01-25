Best of Houston: Houston’s best tattoo artist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Ever feel like everyone looks the same these days? Well, if you're the type who loves to stand out from the crowd, what a better way to express yourself than with some fresh ink!

The Houston Press has named Lana Gooding of Shaw's Tattoo Studio the Best Tattoo Artist in Houston. So what makes her stand out from the rest?

"I think my personality helps people get a tattoo because it is scary, especially for someone sitting down for their first tattoo. It can be kind of overwhelming," Gooding said.

Cari Rydbom, one of Gooding many clients, says the artist always makes her feel comfortable.

"I always get the best quality work, and exactly what I'm looking for," Rydbom said.

But it's not just Gooding's shining personality that makes her a star.

"She does it quick, she does it efficiently, and the price is perfect" client Adam Hughes said.

Rydbom added that she's so efficient, she was able to get a tattoo during her lunch break.

Not exactly sure what you want? Just let Gooding's creativity shine.

"She truly listens to you. Her rapport with coming in to find artwork is spot on, so she makes you feel comfortable and it doesn't take very much for her take over and use her own creativity to develop something that's completely far beyond your expectations" Hughes said.

This hot mama has the skills that pay the bills— and is a true ink-slinger, too!

Gooding creates lasting masterpieces with ease and has an impressive portfolio to prove it.

So if you're already inked up— or looking to get your first tat— have no fear, Lana is here!