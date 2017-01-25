Famous Houston street artist, ‘Banksy,’ focus of upcoming documentary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Banksy: he's not a household name, but you've probably seen his art.

A new documentary entitled “Saving Banksy” premieres in Houston next month at The Secret Group.

The film looks at the buying and selling of the infamous street artist’s work. Most street artists feel their art should stay on the streets for everyone to see.

However, many owners of Banksy-tagged property see it as an opportunity to cash in on the work of vandals.

So, where is the line drawn between vandalism and art?

Whether you agree that street art should stay on the streets and out of the art collecting world or that those who own the property are also the rightful owners of the artwork, “Saving Banksy” is a documentary worth watching.