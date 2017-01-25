Former HISD teacher accused of kissing students arrested, district says
HOUSTON — A former Looscan Elementary School substitute teacher was arrested and charged Wednesday after three first grade students accused him of kissing and touching them inappropriately.
Pete Hernandez, 39, is charged with three counts of indecency with a child, the Houston Independent School District said.
According to officials, Hernandez came under fire in November after he was removed from the campus and an internal investigation began.
HISD released the following statement:
The Harris County District Attorney’s Office has accepted criminal charges against a former HISD substitute teacher following an HISD Police investigation into reports that he engaged in inappropriate conduct with three students while working at Looscan Elementary School.
The allegations were first reported to school officials in November at which time the substitute teacher was removed from the campus and an internal investigation begun. The administration also notified HISD Police and Children’s Protective Service (CPS) of the allegation. Police then presented findings from their investigation to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, which accepted criminal charges.
HISD takes situations such as this very seriously, as the safety of students is always the district’s top priority.