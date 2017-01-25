× Former HISD teacher accused of kissing students arrested, district says

HOUSTON — A former Looscan Elementary School substitute teacher was arrested and charged Wednesday after three first grade students accused him of kissing and touching them inappropriately.

Pete Hernandez, 39, is charged with three counts of indecency with a child, the Houston Independent School District said.

According to officials, Hernandez came under fire in November after he was removed from the campus and an internal investigation began.

HISD released the following statement: