Houston’s biggest mural gets Super Bowl LI makeover

HOUSTON — All the prayers in the world couldn't get the Houston Texans to Super Bowl LI, but God has not forsaken us.

If you drive through Midtown, you'll notice the largest, most popular Houston mural — "Preservons La Creation" — has been updated. You may also know this mural as #TheBiggestMuralInHouston.

"Art brings people together, and sport does that as well. So obviously this is a big time, a big moment for Houston," mural artist Sebastien "Mr. D" Boileau said. "I've been in Houston for 12 years, so it's home for me. So I'm really happy to see the effort that is all around us for Super Bowl."

The larger-than-life mural once depicted the image of God holding a can of spray paint, but now it features the Big Man Upstairs rocking a Super Bowl jersey and holding a football.

Newsfix joined Mr. D as he put the finishing touches on his masterpiece.

"We all know there's a lot of people coming so I wanted, in my own little humble way, to do something," Boileau said. "It's a big wall, it's a big game. I thought this would be fitting."