Husband pleads guilty to robbing bank just to get away from wife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY — After telling his wife he'd rather be in jail than live with her, a Kansas man went to extreme lengths to prove his point.

Lawrence Ripple,70, plead guilty to robbing a Kansas City bank in September 2016. Now, he may get his wish for life in the slammer.

You may remember Ripple. He's the guy who walked into a bank and handed the teller a note. It said, “I have a gun. Give me money.”

Police said he managed to pocket $3,000. Most robbers would take the money and then run, but not this guy! Ripple waited in the lobby until police showed up. He told them, “I'm the guy you`re looking for.”

Ripple and his wife had an argument that day and he, “no longer wanted to be in that situation.”

So, this genius robbed a bank!?

You're tired of being hitched and decided prison was a better alternative? What about counseling? Therapy? Or even divorce?

Ripple is instead facing up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 fine.