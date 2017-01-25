× Judge issues temporary injunction against White Oak Music Hall

HOUSTON — A Houston judge has issued a temporary injunction against White Oak Music Hall after its neighbors pleaded for silent nights in court.

According to the injunction, White Oak Music Hall must immediately install sound monitoring at all perimeters of the property, and the outdoor shows must not exceed 75 decibels and 125 Hertz outside of those locations. In event sound exceeds the restrictions, the venue must make weekly reports to the court.

The court order also states the venue cannot hold more than two outdoor concerts with amplified sound at a time.

Furthermore, court documents said outside shows on the lawn now have a curfew of 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on weekends.

“This is a victory for the families in three Houston neighborhoods, and it should be a wake up call for the City of Houston to stand with families who simply want silent nights,” attorney Cris Feldman with the Feldman and Feldman law firm said.

White Oak Music Hall issued the following statement:

We have not had time to thoroughly review the judge’s order, but it does not affect our announced concerts. As such, the Pixies and Randy Rogers shows outside will continue as planned, as will all of our indoor shows and events at Raven Tower. However, any injunction against White Oak Music Hall is a blow to anyone who supports live music in Houston or the revitalization of the Northside neighborhood. The handful of residents opposed to 9 hours of live music a month may be reaping the benefits, but there are tens of thousands of other Houstonians — both near and far from the venue — who ultimately lose out. The good news is that the case is set for trial on May 15, and we expect this case to be resolved quickly.

A press conference will be held Thursday morning at 11 a.m.