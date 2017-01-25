× Man busted with marijuana during traffic stop in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A man pulled over for speeding was arrested Tuesday after deputies found drugs and packaging materials in his possession, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

A District 6 deputy was on patrol when he observed a vehicle speeding on Flintridge Drive.

After initiating a traffic stop, the deputy smelled a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded 1.6 ounces of marijuana, packaged consistent with someone who is selling it, deputies say.

Willie Gibbs, 30, was arrested for possession of marijuana and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.