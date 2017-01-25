× Man charged with murdering father of five

HUMBLE, TX — A Humble man has been arrested and charged with murdering a father outside of his house while his five children were inside.

Darius Hudson, 24, was a no show in PC court, Tuesday night, when the charges were read against him.

He’s accused of fatally shooting Hector Ruvalcaba, 37, during an alleged drug deal. Home surveillance cameras captured the murder and getaway car.

Police were able to trace the cell phone back to Hudson’s girlfriend who confirmed the car was hers and that “D-Money” was her boyfriend. At least three other men were with Hudson at the time.

No other arrests have been made.