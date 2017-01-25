Massive sinkhole threatens Pennsylvania neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews really have their work cut out for them in one small Pennsylvania town, thanks to a massive sinkhole that opened up Wednesday morning.

Reports claims at least two homes have been really affected in Cheltenham, which sits about an hour south of Philadelphia. The sinkhole has swallowed a car, a tree, a driveway, part of two front lawns and part of the sidewalk. You can even see a white truck dangling precariously on the ledge.

One couple was able to get out of harm's way before the sinkhole claimed their home. No one lives in the house next door.

Sinkholes happen when the bedrock of the Earth is slowly worn away by erosion. Sinkholes aren't always caused by rain or nature— sometimes, it caused by humans.

Cheltenham residents are facing more than the humongous sinkhole, but also a water main break. And research suggests broken sewer pipes, flooded mines and other underground exploits can cause sinkholes.

In this case, officials don't know yet which came first: the sinkhole or the broken pipe. Or if something else caused the giant catastrophe.