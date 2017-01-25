Nearly 60 K-9 officers sworn in as U.S. Marshals for Super Bowl LI 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The Super Bowl comes with super security— including K-9 officers.

Nearly 60 K-9 officers and their handlers from around the country were sworn in as special deputy U.S. Marshals for Super Bowl LI in a ceremony Wednesday morning.

"Super Bowl is considered a national security event, so it's all hands on deck," Marshal Gary Blankinship for the Southern District of Texas said. "We want to make sure everyone that attends this event is safe, and that we have no problems here in Houston, Texas. I'm sure you'll see a K-9 team at any Super Bowl event you attend."

Law enforcement agencies from across the country, including Guam and Puerto Rico, are lending their services for the Super Bowl.