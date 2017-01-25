× Pasadena ISD teacher’s aid blackmails 16-year-old for nude video

WEBSTER,Texas — A Pasadena ISD special education aide has been arrested for blackmailing a 16-year-old girl in an attempt to receive nude photos, the Webster Police Department said.

Kimberly Tamayo, 20, is charged with two counts of promotion of child pornography.

According to police, Tamayo befriended the young girl online and then began to blackmail her with threats of sending nude photos of the victim to the teen’s family if she didn’t send a nude video to Tamayo. The young girl lives in Maryland but has used video messaging with the accused on several occasions.

Tamayo followed through with her threats Jan. 4 by sending multiple photos of the 16-year-old to a family member, police said.

A search warrant was issued on Jan. 24 and officer found evidence of the alleged crime inside the suspect’s home.

Tamayo has since posted bond.

Pasadena ISD administrators released the following: