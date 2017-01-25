Secret Service investigating agent who allegedly posted she won’t ‘take a bullet’ for Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Talk about starting a firestorm!

Kerry O'Grady, a veteran Secret Service agent, is coming under fire over a social media post she reportedly made that said she would not take a bullet for President Donald Trump.

O'Grady made the post prior to the election saying, "I would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement" of Trump, according to the Washington Examiner.

The agent even went on to say "I am with her."

The hard-hitting comments have since been deleted from social media, but the controversy they have stirred is burning up the Twittersphere!

One Twitter post says, "TRAITOR Kerry O'Grady should be FIRED IMMEDIATELY. She is a danger to @POTUS and a DISGRACE to the service."

The Secret Service issued a statement on the matter and said they are "aware of the postings, and the agency is taking quick and appropriate action."

The agency goes on to say, "All Secret Service agents and employees are held to the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct."

Still, the agency has not indicated just what kind of action they might take against O'Grady. And since O'Grady actually operates out of a field office in Denver, it's also unclear if she's even come into contact with President Trump.

One thing's for sure: O'Grady probably won't be making any more comments about 'bullets' on social media any time soon!