Word of the Day? ‘Alternative facts’

WASHINGTON — Oh, dear God! It's 1984 all over again.

What is an 'alternative fact?'

President Trump's counselor Kelleyanne Conway uses 'alternative fact' to explain the White House's assessment of inauguration crowd figures. Which must mean "facts not grounded in reality."

Like “No officer I’m not driving drunk, I’m alternative sober.” Really?

Whatever an alternative fact is, it's probably the reason George Orwell’s book "1984" has gained so much traction on the best-seller list recently. Although Orwell didn't use the phrase 'alternative facts' in his book. Instead he coined the term “newspeak," which Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary defines as: propagandistic language marked by euphemisms, and the aversion of customary meaning.

Or in other words, a lie.

📈A fact is a piece of information presented as having objective reality. https://t.co/gCKRZZm23c — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) January 22, 2017

However, trusted English dictionary did not tweet out the definition, but tweeted out the definition of word facts.

Truth be told, if "1984" is really the mind numbing inclination of things to come, maybe the book should have been titled 2017. Then again, what do we know. We report alternative news.