New ‘Club Nomadic’ bringing ‘pop-up’ Super Bowl fun to Houston with Bruno Mars, DJ Khaled and more

HOUSTON — Get ready to see some of music's hottest acts the week of Super Bowl LI. With just one week to go, Newsfix takes a sneak peak into Club Nomadic— a 62,500 square foot pop-up night club.

It sits in the First Ward Art District...for now. Club Nomadic will host performers such as Bruno Mars, Sam Hunt and The Chainsmokers, giving Houstonians a taste of the Hollywood night life.

President of Nomadic Entertainment, Jack Murphy, said this temporary venue will be gone after the Super Bowl, but bringing hot acts like these, we're sure many would rather it stick around.