Doomsday Clock inching closer to apocalypse— but why? 

CHICAGO — The infamous Doomsday Clock has been moved 30 seconds closer to midnight, bring us the closest we've been to midnight since 1953.

Concerned scientist with the Bulletin of Atomic Scientist gave several reasons for this year's change, many of which dealt with America's recent election. Talks of nuclear war, ties to Russia and climate change were all factors. The clock serves as symbolic tool to inform the public when the earth is facing imminent disaster. It now sits just less than three minutes away from the final hour.