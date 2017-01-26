× HCSO: Woman killed in head-on crash; driver may face intoxicated manslaughter charges

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Houston man may face intoxicated manslaughter charges after he was accused of causing a fatal accident early Thursday morning on the north side of town, authorities said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a 23-year-old man was driving a pickup truck down FM 1960 westbound around midnight when he veered over into the oncoming, eastbound lanes near Farrel Road. The truck had a head-on collision with an SUV,which was carrying a second male driver.

Investigators said a woman, who was riding in the pickup truck, was injured in the crash. She died at the scene.

Both the drivers were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Officers found the truck driver to be intoxicated but are still determining at which level, deputies said. No alcohol was found inside the truck. Investigators suspect he may have had drugs in his system. The office is currently waiting for a toxicology report.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office will decide the charges, but allegedly at-fault driver may face intoxicated manslaughter.