HPD: 2 suspects in custody after shooting near Starbucks

Posted 5:38 PM, January 26, 2017, by
A police crime scene tape close-up

HOUSTON — Two suspects are in custody Thursday afternoon after a shooting near Starbucks in southwest Houston, the Houston Police Department said.

According to authorities, someone reported a man firing multiple shots at the drive-thru on Post Oak Blvd and then leaving the scene in a white Cadillac.