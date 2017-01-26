HPD: 2 suspects in custody after shooting near Starbucks
HOUSTON — Two suspects are in custody Thursday afternoon after a shooting near Starbucks in southwest Houston, the Houston Police Department said.
According to authorities, someone reported a man firing multiple shots at the drive-thru on Post Oak Blvd and then leaving the scene in a white Cadillac.
Our officers report the two suspects in the shooting incident are in custody. More info to follow once our PIO arrives, is briefed at scene.
— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 26, 2017
No injuries are reported at this time.
The Starbucks store is temporarily closed