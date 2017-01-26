HPD officer in hospital after crash shuts down I-10 East

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- A HPD officer has been taken to the hospital after his patrol car was hit during a traffic stop on I-10 East at Holland.

Police on the scene tell us a car slammed into the back of the unit. Both the officer and driver had to be taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Also, on the scene was a pickup with bumper damage. It is not clear whether or not it was involved in the accident. The pickup's license plates do indicate that the owner is a firefighter. No word if that was the driver.

The crash shut down the freeway causing significant delays during the morning rush.

The investigation is ongoing.