Inside Story: Houston’s Guide to Super Bowl LI

HOUSTON— Super Bowl LI's a mere week and a half away. Have you started planning your stay in the Bayou City yet?

The free ten day Super Bowl Live festival at Discovery Green offers music from local bands, food, games and plenty of attractions to keep the estimated 1 million visitors busy. You might even see a celebrity or two.

Want to know what it's like to kick the game winning field goal? Find out at the integrative NFL Experience at the George R. Brown. For as little as $20, you can meet you favorite NFL stars from present and past while lacing on cleats and getting yourself into the game.

More into Super Bowl sounds? Check out the traveling "Club Nomadic" nightclub located in the Washington Avenue Art`s District. The 60,000 square foot and three-tier nightclub will feature stars like Bruno Mars and Taylor Swift.

And, no matter what you do, spend time at the new Marriott Marquis. The kiddo's will never forget the first time they saw a Texas shaped lazy river.

